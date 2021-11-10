East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

City of Trinity public water system customers under boil water notice

(MGN)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRINITY, Texas (KTRE) - The city of Trinity is under a boil water notice effective immediately.

Due to water quality issues, the Texas commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required the city to notify all customers of the Trinity public water system that the entire system is affected. All customers need to boil their water prior to consumption, washing hands or face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.

Children, seniors and people with weak immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, making it important to follow these directions, the water system says.

From the Trinity Public Water System:

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.

Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Steven Jones at 936-594-2507.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two juveniles were detained after authorities investigated a shooting that took place Monday...
Police detain juvenile suspects in shooting at Lufkin apartment complex
FILE - This undated photo provided by The Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows John Henry...
High court seems skeptical of Texas death row inmate’s prayer demand
Tips offered to Deep East Texas employers seeking workers
Afraid for her life, the victim used her own gun against two teenagers attempting to carjack...
Woman shoots 13-year-old suspect in attempted carjacking
Turkey sales 2021
Labor shortage leads to bigger turkeys, UT Tyler professor explains

Latest News

Veterans Honor
Veterans Honor
The Texas A&M Forest Service is encouraging fire safety during fall and winter hunting seasons
Texas A&M Forest Service encouraging fire safety during fall, winter hunting season
The Texas A&M Forest Service is encouraging fire safety during fall and winter hunting seasons
WEBXTRA: Texas A&M Forest Service encouraging hunting season fire safety
Leaders from Angelina County and local cities hammered out more details of the contract with...
Allegiance Mobile Health begins Angelina County transition