Diboll baseball, softball student-athletes make commitments to next level
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - Five Diboll seniors made commitments to play college Athletics by participating in Signing Day on Wednesday.
The five athletes moving on are:
Skylar Martin - Angelina College softball
Kayla Palomino - McLennan College softball
Ty Roman - San Jacinto Junior College baseball
Colby DeJesus - University of Houston baseball
Gabe Smith - Kansas Wesleyan baseball
