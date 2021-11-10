Diboll baseball, softball student-athletes make commitments to next level

DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - Five Diboll seniors made commitments to play college Athletics by participating in Signing Day on Wednesday.

The five athletes moving on are:

Skylar Martin - Angelina College softball

Kayla Palomino - McLennan College softball

Ty Roman - San Jacinto Junior College baseball

Colby DeJesus - University of Houston baseball

Gabe Smith - Kansas Wesleyan baseball

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.