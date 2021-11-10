East Texas Now Business Break
Diboll preparing for familiar playoff foe

By Caleb Beames
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:58 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DIBOLL, Texas (KLTV) - Diboll and Buna will meet up in the first round of the UIL football playoffs for the fourth straight year .

The Lumberjacks are hoping for similar results with Diboll moving on to the area round.

“We kind of know them a little bit,” Diboll head coach Blake Morrison said. “It is a new coach and a new scheme. They have kids that play hard and have a good offensive front.”

Buna enters the playoffs as the four seed out of 10-3A, winning a tie breaker over Kirbyville and Hardin for the final playoff spot. Diboll has yet to make a deep run and coach Morrison is hoping they can this year.

“It is hard to explain what it is like,” Morrison said. “2010, 2011, 2012, 2013 we had special runs when I was at Coldspring. I would love for Diboll and these kids to experience that. There is nothing like it. It will take a lot of focus and a lot of determination because we got to get over that hump. It is block, tackle, win and no turnovers. If they play the way I know they can this is going to be good.”

Kickoff in Woodville is 7 p.m. Thursday night.

