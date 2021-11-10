First Alert: Overnight storms may wake you up as a cold front moves through East Texas

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Our next storm system will drag in a Pacific cold front overnight, leading to a high-end chance to receive some showers and thunderstorms.

These storms are not expected to be severe, but they may wake you up as they rumble through the Piney Woods tonight. Since these storms will be moving through at a rapid clip, the storms will not last long when they do arrive in your neighborhood tonight.

Rainfall amounts tonight with our frontal passage look to average around one-half inch to three-quarters-of-an-inch.

Clearing skies and cool breezes will return on Veterans Day as we bask in more sunshine. Daytime highs will be in the middle 70′s.

We will then see a second shot of cool air come in on Friday as another cold front sweeps through East Texas late in the day. Since the air will be limited moisture for this second front to work with, it will come through on the dry side with just a few clouds dotting our landscape.

This will lead to morning lows dropping back down into the lower 40′s with highs in the middle 60′s on Saturday before climbing into the lower 70′s by Sunday afternoon. Overall, it will be another gorgeous, fall weekend ahead as we enjoy the chilly nights and mild afternoons under sun-filled skies and starlit nights.

Another dry cold front will move in early Monday, reinforcing the cool, fall weather that we already have in place.

