Labor shortage leads to bigger turkeys, UT Tyler professor explains

Supply chain problems not affecting turkey distribution, since they’re a US product
By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The global supply chain disruption affects just about everything from cups and plastic lids to holiday decorations. UT Tyler Associate Professor of Marketing Dr. Kerri Camp said finding a turkey this year should not be a problem, you might just find a different selection of turkeys than what you typically see on the shelves.

“It’s not alarming, but there are some changes,” Camp said.

Two changes you might see include different sizes and different parts of the birds, like turkey legs.

“In the processing plants, there was a labor shortage,” Camp said. “Which meant that turkeys were not being processed at the regular speed that they would normally be processed, which means they got a chance to get a little bit larger. So we’re seeing larger turkeys be available rather than the smaller turkeys.”

Camp said turkey sales are not directly impacted by the supply chain disruption because most turkey production occurs in the US.

“So they’re not susceptible to the same shipping delays that we’ve seen with regards to the supply chain issues on each of the coasts with the containers.”

Greenberg Smoked Turkeys is stocked and ready to go because owner Sam Greenberg said they started ordering for turkeys last December for this year. They were closed last season due to a fire, and have been preparing for this season since.

“I ordered more turkeys than I’ve ever ordered before,” Greenberg said.

Greenberg’s turkey prices remain the same.

“I haven’t experienced any problems with the supply chain. Now, we may when I start ordering for next year, but we’ll see.”

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

