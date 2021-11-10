East Texas Now Business Break
Longview United Way, Wellness Pointe partner to offer those getting COVID-19 vaccine gift cards

By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Some East Texans could get gift cards in exchange for getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Greater Longview United Way is partnering with Wellness Pointe to offer $25 gift cards from Brookshires or Super One for people to receive the first dose of the vaccine. People will receive a $50 card for the second dose.

The distribution will be funded through a $35,000 grant through Your Shot Texas and the Episcopal Health Fund out of Houston.

It is their way of encouraging more people to get there COVID-19 shot. There will also be a drawing with ten $500 gift cards at stake.

“We focus on financial stability, education and health. we want to make sure our community is healthy so a good way to help the spread of COVID-19 is through the vaccination. they are free, they are effective. this way we can get back to some sort of normal life as we continue to go through this pandemic,” said Dr. Evan Dolide, Executive Director for the Greater Longview United Way.

There will be a drawing in December and in March for the $500 gift cards. The program will be available until the grant money runs out.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

