Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office searching for woman last seen on Sunday

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 42-year-old woman who was last seen in Etoile on Sunday.

According to a press release, NCSO deputies are looking for Jennifer Reppond, who had been living in Etoile before her disappearance. She was last seen on Sunday around 6:30 a.m. in the Morgan’s Cove Subdivision in Etoile at a friend’s home.

Reppond left driving her white 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe with the Texas license plate number HZY-4077. This was the last time Reppond was seen by any immediate family members or friends.

“A phone message was received by a friend of Jennifer’s early morning 11-08-21,” the press release stated. “There has been no communication with her since that time.”

Anyone with any information on Reppond’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 560-7794.

