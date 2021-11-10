East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office searching for woman last seen on Sunday

The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 42-year-old woman who was last seen in...
The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 42-year-old woman who was last seen in Etoile on Sunday. (Source: Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office)(Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office)
By Gary Bass
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 42-year-old woman who was last seen in Etoile on Sunday.

According to a press release, NCSO deputies are looking for Jennifer Reppond, who had been living in Etoile before her disappearance. She was last seen on Sunday around 6:30 a.m. in the Morgan’s Cove Subdivision in Etoile at a friend’s home.

Reppond left driving her white 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe with the Texas license plate number HZY-4077. This was the last time Reppond was seen by any immediate family members or friends.

“A phone message was received by a friend of Jennifer’s early morning 11-08-21,” the press release stated. “There has been no communication with her since that time.”

Anyone with any information on Reppond’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 560-7794.

Jennifer Reppond was last seen at about 6:15 a.m. on Sunday. (Source: Nacogdoches County...
Jennifer Reppond was last seen at about 6:15 a.m. on Sunday. (Source: Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office)(Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two juveniles were detained after authorities investigated a shooting that took place Monday...
Police detain juvenile suspects in shooting at Lufkin apartment complex
FILE - This undated photo provided by The Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows John Henry...
High court seems skeptical of Texas death row inmate’s prayer demand
Tips offered to Deep East Texas employers seeking workers
Afraid for her life, the victim used her own gun against two teenagers attempting to carjack...
Woman shoots 13-year-old suspect in attempted carjacking
Turkey sales 2021
Labor shortage leads to bigger turkeys, UT Tyler professor explains

Latest News

The Texas A&M Forest Service is encouraging fire safety during fall and winter hunting seasons
WEBXTRA: Texas A&M Forest Service encouraging hunting season fire safety
Leaders from Angelina County and local cities hammered out more details of the contract with...
Allegiance Mobile Health begins Angelina County transition
Nacogdoches merchants prepare for holiday shopping weekend
Nacogdoches merchants prepare for holiday shopping weekend
Nacogdoches merchants prepare for holiday shopping weekend