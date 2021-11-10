East Texas Now Business Break
Nacogdoches merchants prepare for holiday shopping weekend

By Donna McCollum
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - KTRE’s Donna McCollum was in downtown Nacogdoches where shops are preparing for the Merry Christmas Market happening Friday and Saturday.

This year shoppers have an added incentive to shop local due to shipping container backlog slowing mail and online orders.

Store owners encourage shoppers to visit the market and experience the immediate gratification of having gifts in their hands.

