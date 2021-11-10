East Texas Now Business Break
Online shipping delays may encourage local shopping say Nacogdoches merchants

By Donna McCollum
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The much talked about shipping delays may actually help local retailers.

Retailers are anticipating consumers may choose shopping locally over online orders.

As downtown Nacogdoches retailers prepare for Friday and Saturday’s Merry Christmas Market, many hope this will result in a shopping spree.

“I have a feeling their online order is going to be down because they are afraid if they place the order and they rely on that coming in, it’s not going to be there,” said Karen Harris, owner of House of Traditions.

Temple Thomas Rodriguez, a consultant at Greer’s agrees.

“There are so many ships off the California coast that are not being unloaded because they don’t have the manpower to do all the containers,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez calls in-person shopping ‘instant gratification

“You won’t have to wait on the mail or backorders,” she said.

Something both shop owners know all about. Harris is reluctant to open her daily e-mails from suppliers.

“Saying, ‘This is what we can expect, we cannot promise anything, shipping is higher, we’re increasing our freight allowances’, said Harris. So, they are keeping us updated, but it’s not usually with great news,” Harris said.

Merry Christmas Market means downtown Nacogdoches stores will stay open until 8 o’clock Friday night. And on Saturday the market resumes. The following weekend the Nacogdoches Junior Forum’s Holiday In the Pines will happen at the Nacogdoches Expo and Convention Center.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

