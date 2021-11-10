East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Texas A&M Forest Service encouraging fire safety during fall, winter hunting season

The Texas A&M Forest Service is encouraging fire safety during fall and winter hunting seasons
The Texas A&M Forest Service is encouraging fire safety during fall and winter hunting seasons
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas A&M Forest Service is encouraging the public to be conscious of fire safety, particularly among hunters, during fall and winter hunting seasons.

Nine out of ten wildfires in Texas are caused by humans, TFS says. They say care should be taken to avoid any catalyst that could cause a woodlands fire.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two juveniles were detained after authorities investigated a shooting that took place Monday...
Police detain juvenile suspects in shooting at Lufkin apartment complex
FILE - This undated photo provided by The Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows John Henry...
High court seems skeptical of Texas death row inmate’s prayer demand
Tips offered to Deep East Texas employers seeking workers
Afraid for her life, the victim used her own gun against two teenagers attempting to carjack...
Woman shoots 13-year-old suspect in attempted carjacking
Turkey sales 2021
Labor shortage leads to bigger turkeys, UT Tyler professor explains

Latest News

Veterans Honor
Veterans Honor
City of Trinity public water system customers under boil water notice
The Texas A&M Forest Service is encouraging fire safety during fall and winter hunting seasons
WEBXTRA: Texas A&M Forest Service encouraging hunting season fire safety
Leaders from Angelina County and local cities hammered out more details of the contract with...
Allegiance Mobile Health begins Angelina County transition