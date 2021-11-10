Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Skies will remain cloudy throughout the day today as a south wind firmly blows at around 10 to 15 miles per hour. Temperatures will trend slightly above average today with most of the area topping off in the middle 70s this afternoon. A few spotty showers will be possible this afternoon and evening but most will stay dry at first, then a line of strong to potentially severe storms will begin to roll into East Texas later tonight. Our next cold front is set to bring a round of showers and isolated strong to severe thunderstorms to East Texas late tonight and early tomorrow morning. The line of storms should develop to the northwest of the DFW Metroplex before arriving in our northwestern counties by around 9PM-10PM tonight. These storms should be at their strongest while in these counties (counties in the yellow/SLIGHT category)and will have the greatest chance of seeing a few damaging wind gusts and some pocket change hail as well as some very heavy rainfall. By midnight the showers and storms should begin pushing south of I-20 and the overall severe threat begins to drop down. Isolated strong-damaging wind gusts will still be possible from around 12AM to 4AM but will be less common. Pockets of small hail and heavy rainfall will be possible along the front as it pushes through East Texas, with the last of the rain moving out of East Texas just after sunrise tomorrow. Northerly winds will stay breezy at 10-15 mph as temperatures will do their best to warm to near 70 degrees by tomorrow afternoon. A second front moves through East Texas on Friday. No rain expected with this front but it will help keep our highs below average in the 60s Friday through Sunday. Southerly winds return by Sunday afternoon as skies remain sunny and temperatures begin another slow warming trend by the start of next week.

