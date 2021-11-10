East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Wednesday’s Weather: Dense fog this morning

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
By Katie Vossler
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 6:04 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Starting out with some very dense fog across much of East Texas.  This will stick around until late morning.  Temperatures will start in the 40s and 50s and warm into the mid 70s with mostly cloudy skies today.  Expect a breeze out of the south and humidity will be high through the evening.  There is a slight chance for a sprinkle off and on today, but the main line of showers and thunderstorms is expected to move through tonight into early Thursday morning along a cold front.  Most rain will end by the morning commute Thursday with clearing skies and blustery north winds Thursday afternoon.  A reinforcing push of cooler air arrives Friday with temperatures cooling down for the start of the weekend.  Quiet weather lasts through the weekend and into early next week.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two juveniles were detained after authorities investigated a shooting that took place Monday...
Police detain juvenile suspects in shooting at Lufkin apartment complex
FILE - This undated photo provided by The Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows John Henry...
High court seems skeptical of Texas death row inmate’s prayer demand
Marcus Hartford, 25, spent 7 months in hospitals after complications from COVID required him to...
Man endures 5 surgeries, spends 7 months in the hospital after complications from COVID-19
Willie James Jones (Source: Houston County Sheriff's Office)
Jury sentences Crockett man to 60 years for 2019 murder
Tips offered to Deep East Texas employers seeking workers

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 11-10-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 11-10-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 11-10-21
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 11-9-21
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 11-9-21
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips