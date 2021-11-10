Wednesday’s Weather: Dense fog this morning

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Starting out with some very dense fog across much of East Texas. This will stick around until late morning. Temperatures will start in the 40s and 50s and warm into the mid 70s with mostly cloudy skies today. Expect a breeze out of the south and humidity will be high through the evening. There is a slight chance for a sprinkle off and on today, but the main line of showers and thunderstorms is expected to move through tonight into early Thursday morning along a cold front. Most rain will end by the morning commute Thursday with clearing skies and blustery north winds Thursday afternoon. A reinforcing push of cooler air arrives Friday with temperatures cooling down for the start of the weekend. Quiet weather lasts through the weekend and into early next week.

