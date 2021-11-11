Brandon Belt hopeful for new Giants deal while remaining excited about free agency

HUDSON, Texas (KTRE) - Brandon Belt is spending his offseason hanging out with his kids and fishing on the lake.

“I am trying to make up for lost time with my family, my kids and my wife,” Belt said. “Any time I can try to get on the lake that is what I am trying to do. With my kids in school that gives me a time frame to get out on the water.”

Belt is doing this for the first time in his professional baseball career as a free agent. Belt’s final season under contract with the San Francisco Giants ended prematurely with a broken wrist. Belt was nearing the end of a year that many consider to be one of his best at the plate with his final stats coming out to .274/.378/.597 line (160 OPS+) with 29 home runs, 59 RBI, and 65 runs scored.

“It is exciting being a free agent for the first time,” Belt said. “I have put in a lot of work over the past 10 years or so. I had a good season this past year and felt like this is something I deserve to be a part of. While it is different and I love the Giants organization, if we can get something worked out that is great. If not that is fine to, it is still an exciting time for me.

Belt was a key part in the Giants season that saw them finish the regular season with the best record in the MLB. Belt’s wrist injury kept him from the playoff run that ended in a game 7 against the Dodgers in the NLDS round.

“[Team chemistry} was big without question,” Belt said. “This is something that is underrated in baseball. If you can go out there and enjoy playing together and have that chemistry, that will help win a lot of baseball games. For me this team probably had the best team chemistry of any team I have been on in the big leagues.”

The Giants offered Belt a new deal and the veteran has until November 17 to accept the deal or move on from the club.

“It was a special team and we had a lot of fun playing baseball this year,” Belt said. “It is unfortunate we came up short. I am hoping all the guys can come back next year and we can try it again.”

