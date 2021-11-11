East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Brandon Belt hopeful for new Giants deal while remaining excited about free agency

Brandon Belt (KGO)
Brandon Belt (KGO)(KGO)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUDSON, Texas (KTRE) - Brandon Belt is spending his offseason hanging out with his kids and fishing on the lake.

“I am trying to make up for lost time with my family, my kids and my wife,” Belt said. “Any time I can try to get on the lake that is what I am trying to do. With my kids in school that gives me a time frame to get out on the water.”

Belt is doing this for the first time in his professional baseball career as a free agent. Belt’s final season under contract with the San Francisco Giants ended prematurely with a broken wrist. Belt was nearing the end of a year that many consider to be one of his best at the plate with his final stats coming out to .274/.378/.597 line (160 OPS+) with 29 home runs, 59 RBI, and 65 runs scored.

“It is exciting being a free agent for the first time,” Belt said. “I have put in a lot of work over the past 10 years or so. I had a good season this past year and felt like this is something I deserve to be a part of. While it is different and I love the Giants organization, if we can get something worked out that is great. If not that is fine to, it is still an exciting time for me.

Belt was a key part in the Giants season that saw them finish the regular season with the best record in the MLB. Belt’s wrist injury kept him from the playoff run that ended in a game 7 against the Dodgers in the NLDS round.

“[Team chemistry} was big without question,” Belt said. “This is something that is underrated in baseball. If you can go out there and enjoy playing together and have that chemistry, that will help win a lot of baseball games. For me this team probably had the best team chemistry of any team I have been on in the big leagues.”

The Giants offered Belt a new deal and the veteran has until November 17 to accept the deal or move on from the club.

“It was a special team and we had a lot of fun playing baseball this year,” Belt said. “It is unfortunate we came up short. I am hoping all the guys can come back next year and we can try it again.”

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 42-year-old woman who was last seen in...
Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office searching for woman last seen on Sunday
Demetric Marshall, 19
2 arrested for Lufkin apartments shooting
Curtis Traylor-Harris
Smith County constable, 2 deputies arrested on various charges
Source: KTRE Staff
Diboll baseball, softball student-athletes make commitments to next level
Afraid for her life, the victim used her own gun against two teenagers attempting to carjack...
Woman shoots 13-year-old suspect in attempted carjacking

Latest News

Week 12 Red Zone Preview
Coleman and Caleb break down Week 1 of playoffs
Week 12 Red Zone Preview
Week 12 Red Zone Preview
Huntington’s Ayden Colbert steps into the Red Zone Spotlight as Red Devils look for first ever playo
Student Athletes spend Wednesday deciding on future college home