East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Cameron Park Zoo in Waco mourning death of Babe the rhino

Cameron Park Zoo on Thursday announced the death of Babe, a southern white rhino who passed...
Cameron Park Zoo on Thursday announced the death of Babe, a southern white rhino who passed away in her sleep on November 9 as a result of age-related complications.(Courtesy Photo)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Cameron Park Zoo on Thursday announced the death of Babe, a southern white rhino who passed away in her sleep on November 9 as a result of age-related complications.

The zoo said animal care and veterinary staff responded to help Babe when she had difficulty standing when she was called into the night house Friday afternoon.

“She was kept inside and received fluids and medications to help with pain and inflammation over the weekend, then passed away peacefully during her sleep at around midnight Tuesday morning,” the zoo said in a news release.

Rhinos in captivity can live up to 45 years with a median life expectancy of 31.4 years, the zoo said.

“Babe was well past the average life expectancy. She celebrated her 49th birthday on October 25, 2021, making her the third oldest Southern White rhino in AZA accredited zoos.”

Babe arrived at Cameron Park Zoo in 1996 from Baton Rouge Zoo.

“She had a very sweet and easy-going personality. She loved interacting with her keepers and stopped every morning on her way to her exhibit to get a good rubdown,” the zoo said.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Curtis Traylor-Harris
Smith County constable, 2 deputies arrested on various charges
An Amber Alert in Texas for 3-year-old McKenzie Byrne has been canceled. Police said she has...
Missing 3-year-old girl in Texas found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Lufkin police are investigating a shooting incident
Lufkin police investigating shooting near park Wednesday
Demetric Marshall, 19
2 arrested for Lufkin apartments shooting
The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 42-year-old woman who was last seen in...
Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office searching for woman last seen on Sunday

Latest News

Billy Chemirmir, 46.
Dallas man previously arrested in death of 81-year-old charged with killing 11 more elderly women
Student Aggies protest against hate speech; calls for Texas A&M to foster more inclusive campus...
Student Aggies protest against hate speech; calls for Texas A&M to foster more inclusive campus environment 5pm
Student Aggies protest against hate speech; calls for Texas A&M to foster more inclusive campus...
Student Aggies protest against hate speech; calls for Texas A&M to foster more inclusive campus envi
p
Mike Pence at TAMU 10pm
DAINGERFIELD VS HARMONY
DAINGERFIELD VS HARMONY