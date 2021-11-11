First Alert: Starlit nights and sun-filled days will make for some cold nights, mild afternoons

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - In the wake of the overnight storms, skies have cleared out nicely today, making for some great weather for the Veterans’ Day parades and other tributes across East Texas.

Clear skies and dry air will lead to a chilly night as overnight lows drop into the middle 40′s.

Friday will feature lots of sunshine to go along with great looking, feeling weather. Highs will be in the middle 70′s, which is above normal for this time of year, but very comfortable.

A second cold front will push through our part of the state late in the day on Friday, bringing in more refrigerated air just in time for the weekend. Since there will be limited moisture for this second front to work with, it will come through on the dry side and unnoticeable with very little fanfare.

This will lead to morning lows dropping back down into the upper 30′s to near 40-degrees with highs in the middle 60′s on Saturday before climbing into the lower 70′s by Sunday afternoon under lots of blue sky and abundant sunshine.

Another dry cold front will move in early Monday, reinforcing the cool, fall weather that we already have in place.

Once we transition toward the middle part of next week, southerly winds will really kick back up, becoming gusty throughout the day. This will lead to a quick and notable warming trend as we bring back a few more clouds to go along with added humidity levels.

The next weather maker will then bring us our next chance of rain about a week from today as another cold front graces us with its presence.

