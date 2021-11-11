East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Human trafficking suit spreads to Hindu temples in 5 states

(Storyblocks)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A lawsuit in which workers accuse a Hindu organization of human trafficking for luring them from India to build a temple in New Jersey for as little as $1.20 a day has widened to four other states.

In an amended lawsuit filed last month, workers claim they were exploited at temples in California, Illinois, Texas and Georgia.

In the initial lawsuit filed in New Jersey in May, the workers say they came from marginalized communities and were coerced into signing employment agreements.

The workers at the temples in the other states say they were paid well below minimum wage.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 42-year-old woman who was last seen in...
Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office searching for woman last seen on Sunday
Demetric Marshall, 19
2 arrested for Lufkin apartments shooting
Curtis Traylor-Harris
Smith County constable, 2 deputies arrested on various charges
Source: KTRE Staff
Diboll baseball, softball student-athletes make commitments to next level
Afraid for her life, the victim used her own gun against two teenagers attempting to carjack...
Woman shoots 13-year-old suspect in attempted carjacking

Latest News

The Piper training planes have special "FJ" letters on the tail which stand for "Flying Jacks"
SFA Aviation Program expects higher student enrollment for Fall
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 2,403 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Travis Scott performs at the Astroworld music festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in...
Texas A&M student hurt at Astroworld dies; death total at 9
Over 60 migrants found in box truck in West Texas bust
Over 60 migrants found in box truck in West Texas bust