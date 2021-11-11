East Texas Now Business Break
Huntington ISD commemorates Veterans Day

Huntington ISD invited East Texas veterans to the high school campus to celebrate Veterans Day
Huntington ISD invited East Texas veterans to the high school campus to celebrate Veterans Day
By Sevrin Lavenstein
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, Texas (KTRE) - Few observe Veterans Day like Huntington High School. Huntington has 68 graduates currently serving in the armed forces. They celebrate all who served and currently serve with a ceremony of videos, speeches, and performances. VFW Post Commander Ashley Bratton has seen the event evolve from its inception as a student, and now enjoys the sense of community it creates for veterans each year.

“We are bound at least on some level by a common mission, a common goal,” Bratton said. “But then one of the things that veterans struggle with is when they get out of the service and go back home, there may not be that common goal or that common group, and so it’s great to have events or veterans organizations that give that mission, that give that common goal and bring us all together again.”

Huntington ISD is in its 26th year of gathering for Veterans Day. Every veteran in attendance is recognized by branch as a group, and then also individually recognized with a roll call. The ceremony reinforces the message that Huntington is committed to teaching people the importance of true patriotism and honoring troops the right way. J’Nelle Short keeps these values closely in mind as the event coordinator.

“Each of us has a part,” Short said. “There’s people that are planning the food, there’s people that are planning the entertainment, and we just all come together and make this one of the best events that we possibly can. As for me personally, this is the best thing I get to do all year.”

This is the first time in over a year that the veterans, students, and faculty have been able to mingle. Last year, the event was held in a drive-in format out in the parking lot due to COVID protocols. The festivities were still special, but Bratton said there is nothing like being back to the full-scale celebration.

“It was still a special event,” said Bratton. “But it’s just different when we can be in a room, talk to each other, sip some coffee together, and give each other a little bit of a hard time, that kind of stuff. It’s just different when we can do that in person.”

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

