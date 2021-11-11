East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Huntington’s Ayden Colbert steps into the Red Zone Spotlight as Red Devils look for first ever playoff win

Coach says Colbert is the hardest working player in the program, but for whatever position he...
Coach says Colbert is the hardest working player in the program, but for whatever position he is playing, it’s all about making dreams a reality.(KLTV/KTRE)
By Sevrin Lavenstein
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KTRE) - Huntington’s Ayden Colbert would probably fit your standard description of a gadget or Swiss army knife kind of player, but his journey to play four positions for the Huntington Red Devils is far from a cliché.

“I used to live in Japan, so I played flag football, and that’s when I started playing running back and safety,” Colbert said. “That was my first encounter with running back. I moved here, decided I wanted to play tackle football, and I watched videos, NFL, stuff like that and I was like, ‘I want to catch the ball, I want to go score a touchdown,’ so I wanted to be a wide receiver. So I told coach that I want to be a wide receiver and usually when you play wide receiver you’re a corner too, so that came along with it and I was perfectly fine with that. And then as time went on I’ve continued to tell coach put me in at running back, I used to play. I’m really good.”

Colbert was vital as a surprise running back against Westwood last week. Colbert finished with three touchdowns and Huntington won by the needed 12 point margin to have the tiebreaker for the final playoff spot.

“I’ve coached him since he was a freshman both in football and in track and I mean he is just a great kid,” head coach Joshua Colvert said. “He is a great kid to be around. If you have a son, Ayden Colbert is the kind of kid you would like to have as your own son”

Coach says Colbert is the hardest working player in the program, but for whatever position he is playing, it’s all about making dreams a reality.

“This is going to sound weird but I actually had a dream that I was playing running back and I had already scored two rushing touchdowns and so as I was getting the ball and running and scoring I was like holy cow.”

Huntington opens up the playoffs Thuirsday night in Lumberton against East Chambers.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 42-year-old woman who was last seen in...
Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office searching for woman last seen on Sunday
Two juveniles were detained after authorities investigated a shooting that took place Monday...
Police detain juvenile suspects in shooting at Lufkin apartment complex
Demetric Marshall, 19
2 arrested for Lufkin apartments shooting
Tips offered to Deep East Texas employers seeking workers
FILE - This undated photo provided by The Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows John Henry...
High court seems skeptical of Texas death row inmate’s prayer demand

Latest News

Source: KTRE Staff
Pair of Dragons heading to Division I baseball programs
Source: KTRE Staff
Diboll baseball, softball student-athletes make commitments to next level
WEBXTRA: Signing Day at Diboll ISD
Diboll football
Diboll preparing for familiar playoff foe