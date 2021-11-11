Lufkin police investigating shooting near park Wednesday

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police say that on Wednesday evening, officers were called to a report of shots fired at Winston Park, in the 400 block of Jack Street.

Witnesses reported hearing three shots and then seeing two cars, a white Challenger and a silver Buick, speeding away from the park around 6 p.m. Officers arrived and found three shell casings in the parking lot. While still at the park, officers were notified that a shooting victim had just arrived at a local hospital in a Dodge Challenger.

The victim, identified as 19-year-old Adam Herrera of Lufkin, suffered a non-life-threatening wound to his arm.

Police say Herrera told officers he was sitting in his car with friends when a group of black males approached and pulled out guns as if to rob them. He said he was driving away when he realized he had been shot in the arm.

He told officers that before the shooting, the suspects had been standing around a silver Buick.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the police at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous.

