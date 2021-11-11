East Texas Now Business Break
Over 60 migrants found in box truck in West Texas bust
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ALPINE, Texas (AP) - Federal officials say more than 60 migrants were found in a box truck stopped on a highway in the remote Big Bend region of West Texas.

In a statement Wednesday, federal prosecutors say Javier Duarte was arrested on human trafficking-related charges. That’s after prosecutors say 67 migrants were found Tuesday in the truck the 22-year-old Las Cruces, New Mexico, man was driving.

The discovery came during a Border Patrol inspection at a Texas 118 checkpoint 12 miles south of Alpine, or 200 miles southeast of El Paso.

Four migrants were children aged 8 to 13. Three others were convicted aggravated felons.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

