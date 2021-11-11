East Texas Now Business Break
Pinnacle Senior Living in Lufkin honors resident veterans

Pinning ceremony of veteran residents
Pinning ceremony of veteran residents(all use)
By Brianna Linn
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - This Veterans Day, the Pinnacle Senior Living of Lufkin employees took time to honor 11 residents for their service with a ceremony.

The pinning ceremony was held for the four residents that served in the Air Force, the five residents that served in the Army, and the two residents that served in the Navy.

These veterans served in the Vietnam War, World War II, and the Korean War. Army vehicles, bombs, and missiles were also on display in front of the assisted living center.

