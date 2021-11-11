Proposition 6 passed by Texas voters

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Just over a week ago, Texans approved Proposition 6 by a large margin. It gives someone in a nursing home or an assistant living facility the right to have one designated person to come and visit them in-person should another pandemic happen.

“I think the real message is when we have issues, really no matter what is going on, COVID has been the thing that’s not the only issue in life,” said Representative James Frank. “You still have, like in school, you still have learning that needs to happen. You still have loved ones that you need to see. You can’t just shut down the world because of one thing.”

Although Proposition 6 was passed, Frank said there are guidelines, such as nursing homes and assisted living facilities not being able to closed for more than a week.

