East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Road closures begin Monday on US 59 expansion in Nacogdoches

Old Lufkin Road at SL 224 will be closed Monday and Tuesday
Old Lufkin Road at SL 224 will be closed Monday and Tuesday(Pexels.com)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Department of Transportation reports crews will begin work Monday for the US 59/SL 224 expansion/flyover, resulting in road closures and detours.

Old Lufkin Road at SL 224 will be closed Monday and Tuesday as crews begin hanging beams to prepare for the overpass construction that will connect to the US 59 flyover bridge, directly connecting SL 224 to US 59.

Local traffic will be detoured to East Spradley or the south end of Old Lufkin Road at US 59 for access and egress. Motorists are urged to stay alert.

“This project is moving along on schedule and there continues to be a lot of work throughout the area,” said Rhonda Oaks, public information officer. “We urge drivers to slow down to the posted work zone speed limits, stay alert for moving equipment and crews working near the lanes of traffic.”

The $86.1 million construction project includes construction of new US 59 main lanes that will directly connect to SL 224 just south of SH 7 and is being built to interstate standards. The project also includes the construction of overpasses at Spradley Street, existing US 59 and Old Lufkin Road, and the construction of frontage roads for SL 224 between SH 7 and BU 59.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 42-year-old woman who was last seen in...
Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office searching for woman last seen on Sunday
Demetric Marshall, 19
2 arrested for Lufkin apartments shooting
Source: KTRE Staff
Diboll baseball, softball student-athletes make commitments to next level
Afraid for her life, the victim used her own gun against two teenagers attempting to carjack...
Woman shoots 13-year-old suspect in attempted carjacking
Jorge Orellano plead guilty to a 3rd-degree felony charge of Smuggling of persons Wednesday...
Tyler man pleads guilty to trafficking 9 undocumented immigrants in Smith County

Latest News

Curtis Traylor-Harris
Smith County constable, 2 deputies arrested on various charges
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Thursday’s Weather: Breezy and cooler today
The Texas A&M Forest Service is encouraging fire safety during fall and winter hunting seasons
Texas A&M Forest Service encouraging fire safety during fall, winter hunting season
According to the forest service, nine out of 10 wildfires in Texas are human caused, and 65...
Texas A&M Forest Service encouraging fire safety during fall, winter hunting season