Road closures begin Monday on US 59 expansion in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Department of Transportation reports crews will begin work Monday for the US 59/SL 224 expansion/flyover, resulting in road closures and detours.

Old Lufkin Road at SL 224 will be closed Monday and Tuesday as crews begin hanging beams to prepare for the overpass construction that will connect to the US 59 flyover bridge, directly connecting SL 224 to US 59.

Local traffic will be detoured to East Spradley or the south end of Old Lufkin Road at US 59 for access and egress. Motorists are urged to stay alert.

“This project is moving along on schedule and there continues to be a lot of work throughout the area,” said Rhonda Oaks, public information officer. “We urge drivers to slow down to the posted work zone speed limits, stay alert for moving equipment and crews working near the lanes of traffic.”

The $86.1 million construction project includes construction of new US 59 main lanes that will directly connect to SL 224 just south of SH 7 and is being built to interstate standards. The project also includes the construction of overpasses at Spradley Street, existing US 59 and Old Lufkin Road, and the construction of frontage roads for SL 224 between SH 7 and BU 59.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.