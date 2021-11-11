East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

SFA Aviation Program expects higher student enrollment for Fall

The Piper training planes have special "FJ" letters on the tail which stand for "Flying Jacks"
The Piper training planes have special "FJ" letters on the tail which stand for "Flying Jacks"(all use)
By Brianna Linn
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) -The Aviation Science Program at Stephen F Austin State University has been ongoing for the last few months and flying jacks are learning all things about taking flight.

SFA partnered with HCH Aviation to offer the flying portion of the degree aviation. Cofounder Shannon Conklin said the program with the first class of twenty students is going incredibly well. SFA and HCH Aviation expect higher numbers of enrollment in the Fall.

“In partnership with them we’ve discussed adding or having a total of anywhere from 56 students to upwards of 75 to 80 students in the Fall of 22 which would be a fairly robust larger program at that point,” Conklin said.

Within the next two weeks, Conklin said many students will take their first solo flights.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 42-year-old woman who was last seen in...
Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office searching for woman last seen on Sunday
Demetric Marshall, 19
2 arrested for Lufkin apartments shooting
Curtis Traylor-Harris
Smith County constable, 2 deputies arrested on various charges
Source: KTRE Staff
Diboll baseball, softball student-athletes make commitments to next level
Afraid for her life, the victim used her own gun against two teenagers attempting to carjack...
Woman shoots 13-year-old suspect in attempted carjacking

Latest News

Huntington ISD invited East Texas veterans to the high school campus to celebrate Veterans Day
Huntington ISD celebrates Veterans Day
Pinning ceremony of veteran residents
Pinnacle Senior Living in Lufkin honors resident veterans
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 2,403 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Travis Scott performs at the Astroworld music festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in...
Texas A&M student hurt at Astroworld dies; death total at 9