SFA Aviation Program expects higher student enrollment for Fall

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) -The Aviation Science Program at Stephen F Austin State University has been ongoing for the last few months and flying jacks are learning all things about taking flight.

SFA partnered with HCH Aviation to offer the flying portion of the degree aviation. Cofounder Shannon Conklin said the program with the first class of twenty students is going incredibly well. SFA and HCH Aviation expect higher numbers of enrollment in the Fall.

“In partnership with them we’ve discussed adding or having a total of anywhere from 56 students to upwards of 75 to 80 students in the Fall of 22 which would be a fairly robust larger program at that point,” Conklin said.

Within the next two weeks, Conklin said many students will take their first solo flights.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.