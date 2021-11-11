Student Athletes spend Wednesday deciding on future college home
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -Student-athletes from all over the Piney Woods used Wednesday to sign their National Letter of Intent to play college sports.
Here is a small list of athletes and where they signed.
Diboll:
Skylar Martin - Angelina College softball
Kayla Palomino - McLennan College softball
Ty Roman - San Jacinto Junior College baseball
Colby DeJesus - University of Houston baseball
Gabe Smith - Kansas Wesleyan baseball
Hudson:
Carson Courtney - Sam Houston baseball
Huntington:
Emma Tatum - Kansas softball
Lovelady:
Mihyia Davis - Louisiana softball
Lufkin:
Sam Flores - McLennan baseball
Nacogdoches:
Reid Bowyer - SFA baseball
Will Furniss - Ole Miss baseball
Cumberland Academy (Tyler):
Hannah Hagle from Chireno - Auburn Gymnastics
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.