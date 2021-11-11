Student Athletes spend Wednesday deciding on future college home

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -Student-athletes from all over the Piney Woods used Wednesday to sign their National Letter of Intent to play college sports.

Here is a small list of athletes and where they signed.

Diboll:

Skylar Martin - Angelina College softball

Kayla Palomino - McLennan College softball

Ty Roman - San Jacinto Junior College baseball

Colby DeJesus - University of Houston baseball

Gabe Smith - Kansas Wesleyan baseball

Hudson:

Carson Courtney - Sam Houston baseball

Huntington:

Emma Tatum - Kansas softball

Lovelady:

Mihyia Davis - Louisiana softball

Lufkin:

Sam Flores - McLennan baseball

Nacogdoches:

Reid Bowyer - SFA baseball

Will Furniss - Ole Miss baseball

Cumberland Academy (Tyler):

Hannah Hagle from Chireno - Auburn Gymnastics

