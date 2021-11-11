East Texas Now Business Break
Thursday’s Weather: Breezy and cooler today

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
By Katie Vossler
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 6:19 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  The line of thunderstorms is quickly moving out of Deep East Texas this morning and skies will gradually be clearing out.  Expect a cooler and sunny afternoon with highs struggling to reach 70 degrees.  North and northwest winds will gust to 15 to 20 mph at times, making for a blustery afternoon.  More sunshine and a reinforcing shot of cooler air arrives tomorrow.  Temperatures will drop into the 30s by Saturday morning and barely reach the lower 60s Saturday afternoon.  South and southwest winds return by the end of the weekend, quickly warming things back into the 70s for next week.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

