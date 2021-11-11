East Texas Now Business Break
Two Smith County constable deputies arrested on various charges

LaQuenda Banks, 42, and Derrick Holman, 44 were arrested Wednesday by the Texas Rangers and...
LaQuenda Banks, 42, and Derrick Holman, 44 were arrested Wednesday by the Texas Rangers and booked into the Smith County Jail.(Smith County Sheriff's Office)
By Nahum Lopez
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 9:07 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two Smith County deputy constables were arrested Wednesday by the Texas Rangers and booked into the Smith County Jail on various charges that include Theft of Property by a Public Servant and Official Oppression.

LaQuenda Banks, 42, and Derrick Holman, 44 both were charged with Theft of Property (between $750-$2,500) by a Public Servant, Official Oppression, and Abuse of Official Capacity.

Banks is listed on Constable Precinct 1 website as Chief Deputy, and Holman is listed as Sergeant.

Both Banks and Holman posted cumulative $30,000 bonds and were released from the Smith County Jail the same day.

KLTV has reached out to DPS and the constable’s office for comment.

Curtis Harris is the constable for Precinct One.

District Attorney Jacob Putman released the following statement:

“The Smith County District Attorney’s Office is aware of the ongoing Texas Rangers’ investigation into the Smith County Pct. 1 Constable’s Office. Because it is an ongoing investigation, we cannot comment at this time.”

