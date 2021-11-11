Union Pacific employee helps Central Texas driver stuck on tracks as train approached

GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - Groesbeck Police Chief Chris Henson is praising the quick thinking of a Union Pacific employee who helped a driver struck on the tracks as a train approached the town on Thursday.

“Perfect timing and quick reactions from a railroad employee helped save the day for one local resident,” Henson said on Facebook.

Union Pacific employee Gregory Lloyd was in Groesbeck Thursday when he observed a silver SUV lodged on the tracks at the State Street railroad crossing.

Police said Lloyd observed the driver still sitting inside the vehicle and asked the woman if she had notified the railroad.

Groesbeck Police Chief Chris Henson is praising the quick thinking of a Union Pacific employee who helped a driver struck on the tracks as a train rolled into town on Thursday. (Groesbeck Police)

The woman told Lloyd she had not done so and Lloyd quickly alerted railroad authorities of the vehicle lodged on the tracks.

Police the notification was made just in time to stop a southbound train entering the city from the north. “The train came to a stop just four blocks away from the disabled vehicle,” Henson said.

Lloyd is not from the area but happened to stop at the local railroad office just before seeing the vehicle.

He said it is important that people realize the railroad’s emergency number is usually posted at each crossing and drivers should call the number immediately when their vehicle gets stuck at a railroad crossing.

“On behalf of the City of Groesbeck and the Groesbeck Police Department, I want to thank Mr. Lloyd for his actions today. His quick thinking undoubtedly prevented a tragedy from occurring in our city this afternoon,” Henson said.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.