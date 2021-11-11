East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Vaccinated Vikings player hospitalized with COVID-19

FILE - Minnesota Vikings helmet is seen from the back during pregame warmups with the Vikings...
FILE - Minnesota Vikings helmet is seen from the back during pregame warmups with the Vikings 60 years logo, NFL cancer awareness logo before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Houston.(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 9:27 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have been operating this week under the NFL’s intensive virus protocols.

Five players remain on the COVID-19 reserve list.

One had to be hospitalized with breathing trouble. He was stable after initially being admitted to the emergency room.

Coach Mike Zimmer declined to identify the player. A person with knowledge of the situation speaking on condition of anonymity says the player is backup guard Dakota Dozier.

Dozier is vaccinated. He had to sit out the game at Baltimore along with safety Harrison Smith and center Garrett Bradbury.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 42-year-old woman who was last seen in...
Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office searching for woman last seen on Sunday
Demetric Marshall, 19
2 arrested for Lufkin apartments shooting
Source: KTRE Staff
Diboll baseball, softball student-athletes make commitments to next level
Afraid for her life, the victim used her own gun against two teenagers attempting to carjack...
Woman shoots 13-year-old suspect in attempted carjacking
Jorge Orellano plead guilty to a 3rd-degree felony charge of Smuggling of persons Wednesday...
Tyler man pleads guilty to trafficking 9 undocumented immigrants in Smith County

Latest News

FILE - Major James A. Ellison, left, returns the salute of Mac Ross of Dayton, Ohio, as he...
Veterans Day legislation targets GI Bill racial inequities
LaQuenda Banks, 42, and Derrick Holman, 44 were arrested Wednesday by the Texas Rangers and...
Two Smith County constable deputies arrested on various charges
FILE - South African Deputy President F.W. de Klerk, right, and South African President Nelson...
South Africa’s last apartheid president F. W. de Klerk dies
U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids, D-Kan., talks to the media during a news conference to talk about the...
Democrats sell infrastructure bill, push for Biden backup