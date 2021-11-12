East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Drs. Ed, Patton discuss vaccines, masks, holiday gatherings, variants

Drs. Ed, Patton discuss vaccines, masks, holiday gatherings, variants
Drs. Ed, Patton discuss vaccines, masks, holiday gatherings, variants
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Dr. Ed Dominguez, an infectious disease specialist, and Dr. Theresa Patton, an ob/GYN, joined Jeremy G. Butler on East Texas Now to answer viewer questions.

Dr. Ed said “you can be fully vaccinated, have the virus in you and be asymptomatic” and be able to spread the virus. He said wearing a mask is a public health issue to minimize the risk of spreading the virus. He said, “there is science behind this, that’s not politics”.

Dr. Patton and Dr. Ed were in agreement that the concept of herd immunity was based on the original strain of COVID-19 and the virus has now evolved into more contagious strains. There is still a risk from variants and now the Columbian variant accounts for 40% of all new cases according to Dr. Ed.

Dr. Patton said she finds the scariest thing about this virus is that it’s much more infectious than the flu. She said the virus is highly unpredictable and that 50% of the children that were hospitalized with COVID-19 did not have high-risk factors.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Curtis Traylor-Harris
Smith County constable, 2 deputies arrested on various charges
An Amber Alert in Texas for 3-year-old McKenzie Byrne has been canceled. Police said she has...
Missing 3-year-old girl in Texas found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Lufkin police are investigating a shooting incident
Lufkin police investigating shooting near park Wednesday
Old Lufkin Road at SL 224 will be closed Monday and Tuesday
Road closures begin Monday on US 59 expansion in Nacogdoches
Demetric Marshall, 19
2 arrested for Lufkin apartments shooting

Latest News

Source: KTRE Staff
WEBXTRA: Lufkin, Nacogdoches Salvation Army kicks off its Red Kettle Campaign
The SFA football team will look to add to their current three-game winning streak when they...
WEBXTRA: SFA looks to push win streak to 4 at Central Arkansas Saturday
Wesley Lavoy Wooten
Man receives 25 year sentence for Corrigan fatal shooting
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Friday’s Weather: Sunny and mild today