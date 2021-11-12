East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Dry and chilly conditions tonight for games

Red Zone Forecast
Red Zone Forecast(KLTV)
By Mark Scirto
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather In The RED ZONE for this evening’s contests.

Skies will be clear... Temperatures will be chilly, and falling... Wind will be out of the NW at 10-15 mph through halftime, then NW at 10 for the remainder of the games. No rain is forecast as no clouds are forecast. Good Luck to all throughout the playoff season.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Curtis Traylor-Harris
Smith County constable, 2 deputies arrested on various charges
An Amber Alert in Texas for 3-year-old McKenzie Byrne has been canceled. Police said she has...
Missing 3-year-old girl in Texas found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Lufkin police are investigating a shooting incident
Lufkin police investigating shooting near park Wednesday
Old Lufkin Road at SL 224 will be closed Monday and Tuesday
Road closures begin Monday on US 59 expansion in Nacogdoches
Demetric Marshall, 19
2 arrested for Lufkin apartments shooting

Latest News

WATCH: Jasper’s Kenyan Vidito makes the catch for a bulldog TD
WATCH: Jasper’s Kenyan Vidito makes the catch for a bulldog TD
WATCH: Jasper’s Kenyan Vidito makes the catch for a bulldog TD
WATCH: Jasper’s Kenyan Vidito makes the catch for a bulldog TD
WATCH: Harmony’s Brayden Phillips catches 23-yard pass for touchdown against Daingerfield
WATCH: Harmony’s Brayden Phillips catches 23-yard pass for touchdown against Daingerfield
WATCH: Harmony’s Brayden Phillips catches 23-yard pass for touchdown against Daingerfield
WATCH: Harmony's Brayden Phillips catches 23-yard pass for touchdown against Daingerfield