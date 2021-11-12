First Alert: A gorgeous, November weekend on deck for East Texas

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The weather has been nothing short of spectacular on this Friday thanks to the abundant sunshine, light winds, dry air, and seasonal temperatures.

A second cold front has made its way through East Texas this evening, coming through rather unnoticed since it did not provide any rain, much less, any cloud cover. This second frontal passage will bring in another batch of cooler temperatures, setting us up for a seasonally cool and gorgeous November weekend in East Texas.

This will lead to morning lows dropping back down into the upper 30′s to near 40-degrees on both Saturday and Sunday mornings with highs in the middle 60′s on Saturday before climbing into the lower 70′s by Sunday afternoon. Overall, it will be another gorgeous, fall weekend ahead as we enjoy the cold nights and mild afternoons under sun-filled skies and starlit nights.

Once we transition into next week, southerly winds will return to the Piney Woods, picking up in speed and becoming gusty by the middle of the week. This will lead to a quick and notable warming trend as we bring back a few more clouds to go along with added humidity levels.

The next weather maker will then bring us our next chance of rain late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning before northerly winds ensue, bringing in drier air and cooler temperatures back to our part of the state for the end of the week.

