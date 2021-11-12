East Texas Now Business Break
Former VP Mike Pence speaks to supportive, overflow crowd at Texas A&M

The nation’s 48th Vice President returned to Bryan-College Station Thursday for an event on the Texas A&M University campus hosted by Young America’s Foundation.
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks before hundreds of Aggies at Rudder Auditorium at Texas...
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks before hundreds of Aggies at Rudder Auditorium at Texas A&M University on Thursday night.(Photo by KBTX's Rusty Surette)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The nation’s 48th Vice President returned to Bryan-College Station Thursday for an event on the Texas A&M University campus hosted by Young America’s Foundation.

Students and other members of the community packed into Rudder Auditorium to hear Mike Pence in his second stop on the organization’s Preserving American Liberty & Freedom Lecture Series.

Pence began the event by recapping his political career and sharing updates on his family. He also reflected on his time at the White House.

“I’m proud to report to you under the Trump-Pence Administration, we achieved things that conservatives had only been talking about for the last 40 years,” said Pence.

After recounting accomplishments under the Trump presidency, Pence then took swings at the current administration, making sure to highlight the decline in recent approval ratings for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

“In just 10 months, the Biden-Harris Administration has unleashed a tidal wave of left wing policies that threaten to wipe out all of the progress that we made,” he said.

Among the wide range of topics in Thursday’s event, Pence mentioned China, critical race theory, and gun rights.

In a short Q&A session with students, Mr. Pence praised Governor Greg Abbott and his policies when asked his thoughts on the ongoing border crisis.

Pence was also asked about his future plans. He said his goal at the moment is to retire Nancy Pelosi and to help elect more Republican governors. Beyond that, he says he’s not a long-term planner and made no mention of any future desire to return to the White House.

Prior to coming to Texas A&M University, Pence was at the University of Iowa in Iowa City.

The free event was hosted on campus by the Texas A&M Young Americans for Freedom chapter.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

