East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Friday, East Texas! Today will be beautiful with mostly sunny skies and comfortable temperatures ranging from the upper 60s to the lower 70s. You may not notice it this afternoon, but a cold front will quickly move through East Texas and is set to bring some pretty chilly temperatures for a day or so. Northwest winds will pick up a bit behind the cold front and will be breezy at times later this afternoon and early in the evening. These winds will help usher in some cooler temperatures by tonight, so you will want to bring the light jacket if you are planning on attending any area high school football games. Temps get even chillier by tomorrow morning with most of us waking up in the upper 30s to start out our Saturday. A few cold spots could trend even colder, so it would be a really good idea to bring in or wrap any outdoor plans, and PLEASE bring in the outdoor pets. If you are cold, they are cold. Beautiful blue skies and sunshine reigns supreme in East Texas over the weekend as temperatures remain cool on Saturday but will trend slightly warmer on Sunday before yet another weak cold front slides through East Texas. A warm front will lift north through the area by Monday afternoon and will be followed by some very breezy southerly winds and much warmer temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday. This will allow the muggy meter to climb up quickly in East Texas and will increase the chance for rain late Wednesday and early Thursday when yet another cold front moves through East Texas.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Curtis Traylor-Harris
Smith County constable, 2 deputies arrested on various charges
An Amber Alert in Texas for 3-year-old McKenzie Byrne has been canceled. Police said she has...
Missing 3-year-old girl in Texas found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Lufkin police are investigating a shooting incident
Lufkin police investigating shooting near park Wednesday
Demetric Marshall, 19
2 arrested for Lufkin apartments shooting
Old Lufkin Road at SL 224 will be closed Monday and Tuesday
Road closures begin Monday on US 59 expansion in Nacogdoches

Latest News

Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Friday’s Weather: Sunny and mild today
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 11-12-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips
KTRE First Alert Friday Webcast
First Alert: Starlit nights and sun-filled days will make for some cold nights, mild afternoons