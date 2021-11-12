East Texas Now Business Break
Friday’s Weather: Sunny and mild today

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
By Katie Vossler
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 5:58 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Temperatures are starting out in the 30s and 40s this morning.  Expect sunny skies today and light winds this morning that pick up out of the northwest this afternoon.  Temperatures will once again struggle to reach the lower 70s.  Winds die down overnight tonight with temperatures in the 30s and a light frost possible by early Saturday morning.  Sunny and much cooler on Saturday with highs in the lower 60s.  South and southwest winds pick up on Sunday, warming temperatures to near 70 degrees by afternoon.  Quiet weather continues into early next week with another chance for rain by Wednesday night.

