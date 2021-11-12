East Texas Now Business Break
Golden Nugget opens Sportsbook with droves of Texans coming to play

By Jennifer Lott
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Sportsbooks are launching in casinos throughout Southwest Louisiana, ushering in a new era of gambling in the state’s largest expansion of gaming in decades.

“Oh it’s incredibly special,” Golden Nugget General Manager Greg Hennagin said. “It’s been years in the making and we’re glad it’s finally come to fruition.”

The Sportsbook was unveiled Thursday at the Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino.

“Normally, I have to fly to Las Vegas, Colorado or New Jersey, and now Louisiana is just a hop, skip and a jump from Houston,” Jim McIngvale said after placing the first bet.

“I know a lot of gamblers that have visited our state; and now they get to do what we’ve known for many years - bet on sports legally and there’s more content now than there’s ever been,” DraftKings Sportsbook Director Johnny Avello said.

It’s allowing gamblers to set the bar high when placing their bets.

“I bet $60,000 on Texas A & M against Ole Miss,” McIngvale said. “If I win, I get back $48,000 so I’m excited. Hopefully the first big sports bet at the Draft Kings Golden Nugget Sportsbook will be a winner for ‘Mattress Mack.’”

“We hope that a lot of people come to enjoy this sports betting,” Hennagin said. “Mattress Mack placed down a very large bet and I guess we’re going to have to root for Texas A&M this weekend.”

A trickle down economic driver for the casino and in turn, the state. However, there is no economic estimate of just how much money it will generate.

“Sportsbook isn’t a big driver, but what it does is it brings people into the building and they tend to bet table games and stay in the hotel and eat in our restaurants,” Hennagin said.

The casino is also adding 12,000 square feet of gaming space along with four video walls to complement the sports betting experience.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

