WEBXTRA: Lufkin, Nacogdoches Salvation Army kicks off its Red Kettle Campaign

Source: KTRE Staff
By Donna McCollum
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Salvation Army of Lufkin and Nacogdoches kicked off its 2021 Red Kettle Campaign Friday at 10 a.m. Brookshire Brothers Fresh Harvest stores in both cities hosted the event. In addition, the company is matching today’s donations at each of the stores.

The Battle of the Mayors provided some friendly competition between Nacogdoches Mayor Jimmy Mize and Lufkin Mayor Mark Hicks to see who can raise the most during a two-hour bell ringing shift. Both mayors spoke with Donna McCollum about the important role Salvation Army has in their cities.

