East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

WEBXTRA: SFA looks to push win streak to 4 at Central Arkansas Saturday

By Caleb Beames
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Stephen F. Austin State University football team will look to add to their current three-game winning streak when they travel to Central Arkansas on Saturday.

SFA is coming off of a 31-17 win over Eastern Kentucky. It was their first win over a ranked FCS opponent since 2016. SFA is 6-3 on the year while the Bears are 5-4.

SFA is 3-10 all-time against UCA. The Lumberjacks have only won one time in Conway, back in 2009 when they won 33-30. The kickoff is at 4 p.m. The game can be watched on ESPN+.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Curtis Traylor-Harris
Smith County constable, 2 deputies arrested on various charges
An Amber Alert in Texas for 3-year-old McKenzie Byrne has been canceled. Police said she has...
Missing 3-year-old girl in Texas found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Lufkin police are investigating a shooting incident
Lufkin police investigating shooting near park Wednesday
Demetric Marshall, 19
2 arrested for Lufkin apartments shooting
Old Lufkin Road at SL 224 will be closed Monday and Tuesday
Road closures begin Monday on US 59 expansion in Nacogdoches

Latest News

WEBXTRA: SFA vs. Central Arkansas preview
WAC UIW
Incarnate Word leaving Southland Conference to join WAC
Red Zone Game Ball Kilgore
Red Zone Game Ball Kilgore
Sportsbooks are launching in casinos throughout Southwest Louisiana ushering in a new era of...
Golden Nugget opens Sportsbook with droves of Texans coming to play