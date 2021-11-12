WEBXTRA: SFA looks to push win streak to 4 at Central Arkansas Saturday

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Stephen F. Austin State University football team will look to add to their current three-game winning streak when they travel to Central Arkansas on Saturday.

SFA is coming off of a 31-17 win over Eastern Kentucky. It was their first win over a ranked FCS opponent since 2016. SFA is 6-3 on the year while the Bears are 5-4.

SFA is 3-10 all-time against UCA. The Lumberjacks have only won one time in Conway, back in 2009 when they won 33-30. The kickoff is at 4 p.m. The game can be watched on ESPN+.

