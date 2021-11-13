East Texas Now Business Break
Amber Alert issued for abducted 3-year-old boy from California

An Amber Alert has been issued for 3-year-old Leo Norvell who was abducted from Sacramento,...
An Amber Alert has been issued for 3-year-old Leo Norvell who was abducted from Sacramento, Calif., by Joshua Yago, 30.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 2:27 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for 3-year-old Leo Norvell who was abducted from Sacramento, Calif., by Joshua Yago, 30.

Leo is 3 feet tall and weighs 35 pounds. He has brown, curly hair and brown eyes.

Yago is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 180 pound. Yago also has a tattoo on his right eye.

They were last seen in a 2011 gray BMW 328i with California license plate 6NTU367

Authorities say Yago should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anybody with information should call 911.

