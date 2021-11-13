Angelina County judge says sexual assault response team in place

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The state legislature has mandated that counties in Texas have an official sexual assault response team through Texas Senate Bill 476.

The item was brought before the Angelina County commissioners court this week, but judge Don Lymbery says the good news was that Angelina County already had one.

“You’ve got the right talent on that team to take care of mental health aspects, medical aspects, administration, prosecution aspects. All of the things that come in to play, we want to make sure that there is people in place that can address any problems,” he said.

The county’s team includes representatives from the Family Crisis Center, local hospitals, the Burke Health Center, and the district attorney’s office.

