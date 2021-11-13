East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Angelina County judge says sexual assault response team in place

By Sevrin Lavenstein
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The state legislature has mandated that counties in Texas have an official sexual assault response team through Texas Senate Bill 476.

The item was brought before the Angelina County commissioners court this week, but judge Don Lymbery says the good news was that Angelina County already had one.

“You’ve got the right talent on that team to take care of mental health aspects, medical aspects, administration, prosecution aspects. All of the things that come in to play, we want to make sure that there is people in place that can address any problems,” he said.

The county’s team includes representatives from the Family Crisis Center, local hospitals, the Burke Health Center, and the district attorney’s office.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Curtis Traylor-Harris
Smith County constable, 2 deputies arrested on various charges
An Amber Alert in Texas for 3-year-old McKenzie Byrne has been canceled. Police said she has...
Missing 3-year-old girl in Texas found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Lufkin police are investigating a shooting incident
Lufkin police investigating shooting near park Wednesday
Old Lufkin Road at SL 224 will be closed Monday and Tuesday
Road closures begin Monday on US 59 expansion in Nacogdoches
Demetric Marshall, 19
2 arrested for Lufkin apartments shooting

Latest News

Longview City Manager
Longview city manager announces retirement at city council meeting
Salvation Army
Tyler Salvation Army rings in holiday fundraising
Cherokee County Airport
Expansion project continues at Cherokee County Airport
Rivercrest project benefiting from unit road system
Rivercrest project benefiting from unit road system