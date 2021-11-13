Red Zone schedule for area round of playoffs

Here is the Red Zone schedule for the area round of the high school football playoffs.

Thursday, Nov. 18

4A DI

Lindale vs El Campo @ Baylor’s McClane Stadium, 7 p.m.

4A DII

Carthage vs Hamshire-Fannett @ Porter’s Randall Reed Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

3A DI

Malakoff vs Pottsborro @ Sulphur Spring’s Prim Stadium, 7 p.m.

Woodville vs Lorena @ Madisonville’s Mustang Stadium, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov.19

6A DII

Tyler Legacy vs Cedar Hill, TBD

5A DI

Lancaster vs Longview @ Mesquite Memorial Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

4A DI

Kilgore vs Stafford @ Houston’s Sheldon ISD Panther Stadium, 7 p.m.

Chapel Hill vs Brazosport @ Porter’s Randall Reed Stadium, 7 p.m.

4A DII

Quinlan Ford vs Pittsburg, TBD

Gilmer vs Caddo Mills @ Mesquite’s Hanby Stadium, 7 p.m.

West Orange Stark vs Jasper @ Beaumont ISD Memorial Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Bellville vs Rusk @ Baylor’s McLane Stadium, 7 p.m.

3A DI

Mount Vernon vs Whitney, TBD

Gladewater vs Grandview @ Royce City ISD Stadium, 7 p.m.

West vs Mineola, @ Forney’s City Bank Stadium, 7 p.m.

Diboll vs Halletsville @ Navasota’s Rattler Stadium, 7p.m.

3A DII

West Rusk vs New Waverly @ Crockett’s Driskell Stadium, 7 p.m.

Daingerfield vs Elysian Fields, TBD

Newton vs DeKalb @ Carthage’s Bulldog Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

2A DI

Hearne vs Beckville @ Plano’s Tom Kimbrough Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Timpson vs Thorndale @ Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Holland vs Shelbyville @ Athens’ Bruce Field, 7 p.m.

2A DII

Tenaha vs Chilton @ Trinity’s Tiger Stadium 7 p.m.

West Sabine vs Wortham, TBD

Mart vs Lovelady, TBD

Saturday, Nov.20

5A DII

Marshall vs Crosby @ Lufkin’s Abe Martin Stadium, 2 p.m.

