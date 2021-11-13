East Texas Now Business Break
Red Zone schedule for area round of playoffs

Here are the games scheduled for Week 7 of the high school football season. (Source: KLTV Staff)
(KLTV Staff)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Here is the Red Zone schedule for the area round of the high school football playoffs.

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - 2021 Area Round

Thursday, Nov. 18

4A DI

Lindale vs El Campo @ Baylor’s McClane Stadium, 7 p.m.

4A DII

Carthage vs Hamshire-Fannett @ Porter’s Randall Reed Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

3A DI

Malakoff vs Pottsborro @ Sulphur Spring’s Prim Stadium, 7 p.m.

Woodville vs Lorena @ Madisonville’s Mustang Stadium, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov.19

6A DII

Tyler Legacy vs Cedar Hill, TBD

5A DI

Lancaster vs Longview @ Mesquite Memorial Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

4A DI

Kilgore vs Stafford @ Houston’s Sheldon ISD Panther Stadium, 7 p.m.

Chapel Hill vs Brazosport @ Porter’s Randall Reed Stadium, 7 p.m.

4A DII

Quinlan Ford vs  Pittsburg, TBD

Gilmer vs Caddo Mills @ Mesquite’s Hanby Stadium, 7 p.m.

West Orange Stark vs Jasper @ Beaumont ISD Memorial Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Bellville vs Rusk @ Baylor’s McLane Stadium, 7 p.m.

3A DI

Mount Vernon vs Whitney, TBD

Gladewater vs Grandview @ Royce City ISD Stadium, 7 p.m.

West vs Mineola, @ Forney’s City Bank Stadium, 7 p.m.

Diboll vs Halletsville @ Navasota’s Rattler Stadium, 7p.m.

3A DII

West Rusk vs New Waverly @ Crockett’s Driskell Stadium, 7 p.m.

Daingerfield vs Elysian Fields, TBD

Newton vs DeKalb @ Carthage’s Bulldog Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

2A DI

Hearne vs Beckville @ Plano’s Tom Kimbrough Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Timpson vs Thorndale @ Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Holland vs Shelbyville @ Athens’ Bruce Field, 7 p.m.

2A DII

Tenaha vs Chilton @ Trinity’s Tiger Stadium 7 p.m.

West Sabine vs Wortham, TBD

Mart vs Lovelady, TBD

Saturday, Nov.20

5A DII

Marshall vs Crosby @ Lufkin’s Abe Martin Stadium, 2 p.m.

