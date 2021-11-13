Red Zone schedule for area round of playoffs
Here is the Red Zone schedule for the area round of the high school football playoffs.
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - 2021 Area Round
Thursday, Nov. 18
4A DI
Lindale vs El Campo @ Baylor’s McClane Stadium, 7 p.m.
4A DII
Carthage vs Hamshire-Fannett @ Porter’s Randall Reed Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
3A DI
Malakoff vs Pottsborro @ Sulphur Spring’s Prim Stadium, 7 p.m.
Woodville vs Lorena @ Madisonville’s Mustang Stadium, 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov.19
6A DII
Tyler Legacy vs Cedar Hill, TBD
5A DI
Lancaster vs Longview @ Mesquite Memorial Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
4A DI
Kilgore vs Stafford @ Houston’s Sheldon ISD Panther Stadium, 7 p.m.
Chapel Hill vs Brazosport @ Porter’s Randall Reed Stadium, 7 p.m.
4A DII
Quinlan Ford vs Pittsburg, TBD
Gilmer vs Caddo Mills @ Mesquite’s Hanby Stadium, 7 p.m.
West Orange Stark vs Jasper @ Beaumont ISD Memorial Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
Bellville vs Rusk @ Baylor’s McLane Stadium, 7 p.m.
3A DI
Mount Vernon vs Whitney, TBD
Gladewater vs Grandview @ Royce City ISD Stadium, 7 p.m.
West vs Mineola, @ Forney’s City Bank Stadium, 7 p.m.
Diboll vs Halletsville @ Navasota’s Rattler Stadium, 7p.m.
3A DII
West Rusk vs New Waverly @ Crockett’s Driskell Stadium, 7 p.m.
Daingerfield vs Elysian Fields, TBD
Newton vs DeKalb @ Carthage’s Bulldog Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
2A DI
Hearne vs Beckville @ Plano’s Tom Kimbrough Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
Timpson vs Thorndale @ Fairfield, 7 p.m.
Holland vs Shelbyville @ Athens’ Bruce Field, 7 p.m.
2A DII
Tenaha vs Chilton @ Trinity’s Tiger Stadium 7 p.m.
West Sabine vs Wortham, TBD
Mart vs Lovelady, TBD
Saturday, Nov.20
5A DII
Marshall vs Crosby @ Lufkin’s Abe Martin Stadium, 2 p.m.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.