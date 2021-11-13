Rivercrest project benefiting from unit road system

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The community block grant awarded to Rivercrest in 2019 is still awaiting completion.

Representatives from Angelina County precinct two have been working diligently for the past few years to make improvements to the infrastructure and roads.

But due to the small size of precinct two and the limited number of personnel, the project is taking longer to be completed. Angelina County judge Don Lymbery says Angelina County decided to utilize members from the unit road system to help with the road engineering and completion of the grant.

“We’ve completely gone in and cleaned up most all the ditches in Rivercrest they’ve done all the mowing and got all the trash mowed away from the roads. They’ve gone in there and done all the maintaining and the roads have been crowned and prepared and we’re getting to a point where we’ll be able to start putting down material,” Lymberry said.

He said utilizing the road system will help to increase the speed of the project to a couple of months as opposed to the previous system.

