East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Rivercrest project benefiting from unit road system

By Brianna Linn
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The community block grant awarded to Rivercrest in 2019 is still awaiting completion.

Representatives from Angelina County precinct two have been working diligently for the past few years to make improvements to the infrastructure and roads.

But due to the small size of precinct two and the limited number of personnel, the project is taking longer to be completed. Angelina County judge Don Lymbery says Angelina County decided to utilize members from the unit road system to help with the road engineering and completion of the grant.

“We’ve completely gone in and cleaned up most all the ditches in Rivercrest they’ve done all the mowing and got all the trash mowed away from the roads. They’ve gone in there and done all the maintaining and the roads have been crowned and prepared and we’re getting to a point where we’ll be able to start putting down material,” Lymberry said.

He said utilizing the road system will help to increase the speed of the project to a couple of months as opposed to the previous system.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Curtis Traylor-Harris
Smith County constable, 2 deputies arrested on various charges
An Amber Alert in Texas for 3-year-old McKenzie Byrne has been canceled. Police said she has...
Missing 3-year-old girl in Texas found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Lufkin police are investigating a shooting incident
Lufkin police investigating shooting near park Wednesday
Old Lufkin Road at SL 224 will be closed Monday and Tuesday
Road closures begin Monday on US 59 expansion in Nacogdoches
Demetric Marshall, 19
2 arrested for Lufkin apartments shooting

Latest News

Salvation Army
Tyler Salvation Army rings in holiday fundraising
Longview City Manager
Longview city manager announces retirement at city council meeting
Cherokee County Airport
Expansion project continues at Cherokee County Airport
Angelina County judge says sexual assault response team in place
Angelina County judge says sexual assault response team in place