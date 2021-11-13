East Texas Now Business Break
Salvation Army's Battle of the Mayors kicks of Red Kettle Campaign in Lufkin Nacogdoches

By Donna McCollum
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Battle of the Mayors provided some friendly competition between Nacogdoches Mayor Jimmy Mize and Lufkin Mayor Mark Hicks to see who can raise the most during a two-hour bell ringing shift.

”Today is a special day because we are having Battle of the Mayors,” said CApt. Cavon Phillips of Salvation Army Lufkin.

The contest gave the mayors two hours to raise the most money.

A few minutes in Hicks was remarking about wrist action exertion.

”While we respect the folks over in Nacogdoches, we intend to win today,” Hicks said.

Mize brought his wife Lisa along for good luck, feeling confident to cut his shift down by an hour.

”I really think an hour is about all I need to beat Mark Hicks,” Mize said.

In all seriousness, both mayors realize city governments cannot successfully fight poverty without Salvation Army’s leadership.

”The Salvation Army provides a true necessity in terms of a service,” Hicks said.

“With things such as their electric bill. And also in time of disaster,” Mize said.

”The reality is we’re working 365 days a year helping people in their lives,” Phillips said.

The Red Kettle Campaign is The Salvation Army’s major fundraising event of the year with all collections staying local.

And volunteer bell ringers are always needed.

