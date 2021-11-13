East Texas Now Business Break
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It was another lovely day in our neck of the Lone Star State. Temperatures this afternoon were nice and mild in the lower 60s and will be chilly again tonight, dropping into the 40s just after 8 PM. Beautiful blue skies and sunshine continues to reigns supreme in East Texas over the rest of the weekend, but will trend a bit warmer tomorrow before a weak cold front slides through portions of East Texas. A warm front will lift north through the area by Monday and will be followed by some very breezy southerly winds and much warmer temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday. This will allow the muggy meter to climb up quickly in East Texas and will increase the chance for rain late Wednesday and early Thursday when yet another cold front moves through East Texas. Behind this second, stronger cold front, skies look to dry back out again as temperatures sit closer to where they should be this time of year, mostly in the middle to upper 60s.

