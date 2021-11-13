Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas Now Business Break
Here is the latest forecast from your First Alert Weather Team.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 7:18 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... After a cold start to the day with some of us seeing lows below freezing, this afternoon we’ll warm up into the low 60s with sunny skies. This evening, temperatures will be in the 50s and 40s, with overnight lows in the low 40s. Tomorrow, sunny skies stick around, and highs will be in the low 70s. This will start a period where we see above normal highs, getting close to the 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front will bring cooler temperatures to East Texas for the second half of next week and low rain chances as well.

