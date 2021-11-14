Angelina County Toys for Tots organization reports higher number of applicants

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - As the holiday season rolls around and people start to get into the Christmas spirit, many families experience a financial burden hoping to create the magic for their children. Toys for Tots has been a resource families can rely on in times of need, and this year, the Angelina County organization has seen significant increase in applicants.

“And so we’re seeing it from both sides, a bigger need… less support”, Crews said.

Brian crews has been involved with Toys for Tots in Angelina County for eleven years, but he says as opposed to previous years, this holiday season is more challenging.

“You go back to the financial situation of a lot of these families that have given donations to us in the past years, some of those have been affected negatively by the pandemic and they’re not able to support us like they’ve done before,” Crews said.

And as the holidays roll around, financially, many families worry about providing for their children.

“As of yesterday morning we had 497 families just in Angelina County that needed and signed up for toys for tots. Historically at this time of year we’re sitting at about 200 to 250. And so you could see we ‘ve doubled what we would normally have so that’s just an indication of the need,” Crews said.

Not only has the need increased, but some toy shelves may not be as stocked as normal due to supply chain issues nationwide. Crews assures the community that despite these challenges, he will find a way to spread the Christmas joy to families that need it.

“But that’s what marines are known to do, we take care of our own. We’re going to continue accomplishing this mission regardless of what it takes and what we have left to do. We’re going to be successful with it,” Crews said.

In years past Crews said they gave 5 to 6 toys per child. This year, they plan to give participating children 2 to 4 gifts, due to the higher number of families in need.

“To us, 2 to 3 to 4 gifts is a whole lot better than zero. So we will do the best we can with what we get, either in toy donations that are made to us or by the financial donations that allow us to go out and buy for the age groups that we’re short on,” Crews said.

