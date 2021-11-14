Louisiana man arrested after he allegedly crashed into 3 vehicles at Nacogdoches Police Department

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department arrested a 24-year-old man early Sunday morning after he allegedly crashed into three parked vehicles on West Main Street.

Andrew Quentin Fyfe, of Fort Polk, Louisiana, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County jail on a third-degree felony intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury charge. No bond amount has been set for his charge yet.

According to the Nacogdoches PD media report, the wreck occurred at about 12:31 a.m. Sunday morning. Sgt. Brent Handy with the Nacogdoches Police Department said Fyfe, the driver of a passenger car, struck three vehicles – two pickups and an SUV – that were in the police department’s front parking lot.

The passenger in Fyfe’s vehicle suffered “serious” injuries that were not life-threatening, Handy said.

NPD officers arrested Fyfe after he performed poorly on field sobriety tests, the media report stated.

