Nacogdoches police investigating shooting incident that occurred on South St.

Police lights.
By Gary Bass
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police are investigating an incident on South Street in which a person in a moving vehicle shot at another vehicle early Sunday morning.

According to the Nacogdoches PD media report, the incident occurred sometime between 3:35 and 3:41 a.m. near the intersection of the 3800 block of South and Fredonia streets.

The media report did not indicate whether anyone was injured in the shooting incident, which is being investigated as an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

‘This case is still under investigation,” the media report stated.

