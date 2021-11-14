East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Python hitches nearly 100-mile ride in sailboat’s shower

Marco Island Police quickly responded and handed the invasive snake over to a local wildlife...
Marco Island Police quickly responded and handed the invasive snake over to a local wildlife handler after its joyride.(Source: Marco Island Police Department via Facebook)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. (AP) - Police say a 7-foot python snuck onto a sailboat in the Florida Keys and hitched a ride, staying onboard until the boat completed its nearly 100-mile voyage.

The crew found the big snake in the boat’s shower after the vessel docked Friday in Marco Island in southwest Florida after the trip from Indian Key.

Marco Island Police quickly responded and handed the invasive snake over to a local wildlife handler after its joyride.

Police posted photos of a smiling uniformed officer with the python coiled around his arm.

Invasive pythons are believed to have descended from pets freed from captivity in recent decades. They are now ravaging native species of birds and mammals around South Florida.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William McGee, 18, was a senior in high school and had just won homecoming king when he was...
Teen shot, killed while fleeing carjackers
Wesley Lavoy Wooten
Man receives 25 year sentence for Corrigan fatal shooting
Curtis Traylor-Harris
Smith County constable, 2 deputies arrested on various charges
Billy Chemirmir, 46.
Dallas man previously arrested in death of 81-year-old charged with killing 11 more elderly women
Old Lufkin Road at SL 224 will be closed Monday and Tuesday
Road closures begin Monday on US 59 expansion in Nacogdoches

Latest News

FILE - Former New York Giants linebacker Sam Huff waves to the fans as he stands behind his...
Hard-hitting Hall of Fame linebacker Sam Huff dies at 87
FILE - This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and...
8 dead from COVID, 89 infected at Connecticut nursing home
Due to the pandemic, more residents are needing help from Toys for Tots this holiday season.
Angelina County Toys for Tots organization reports higher number of applicants
The flags of Britain and the U.N. stand next to each other in the conference room before the...
Nations strike climate deal with coal compromise