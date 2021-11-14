Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Sunny skies today with highs in the low 70s, warmer than yesterday. Variable winds, up to 15 mph this afternoon, and evening temps in the 50s. Overnight, lows in the upper 40s with mostly clear skies. We’ll continue to warm up over the next few days and see highs in the low 80s by Tuesday, well above normal for this time of year.

Late Wednesday, our next cold front will arrive. This will take highs from the 80s, down into the 60s for Thursday. The front will also bring our next chance for rain, Wednesday night and Thursday. By next Saturday, highs will have warmed back up into the low 70s. The early preview of next weekend includes temps in the 70s with partly cloudy skies and low rain chances.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.